Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1801 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
