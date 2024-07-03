Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1801 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1801 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1801 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
