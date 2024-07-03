Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1800 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1800 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1800 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1800 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1800 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1800 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

