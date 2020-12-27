Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

