Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
