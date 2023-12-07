Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1814 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
