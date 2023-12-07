6 Kreuzer 1814 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)