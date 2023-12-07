Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1814 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
