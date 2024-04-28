Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Ars Time Company Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2945 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

