Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Ars Time Company Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2945 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search