6 Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2945 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2)