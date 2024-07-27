Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1811 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74573 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1811 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search