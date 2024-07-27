6 Kreuzer 1811 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74573 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)