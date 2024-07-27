Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1811 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74573 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
