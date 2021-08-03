Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1810 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search