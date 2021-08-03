Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1810 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

