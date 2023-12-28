Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1809 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
