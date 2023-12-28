Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1809 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search