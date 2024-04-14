Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1808 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (9)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 12, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 7, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 9, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2013
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 18, 2007
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Search