Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1808 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
