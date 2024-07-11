Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1807 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
