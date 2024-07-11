Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1807 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
