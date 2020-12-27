Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1806-1814" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
