Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1806-1814" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1806-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1806-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

