6 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1806-1814" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)