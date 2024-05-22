Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3501 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
