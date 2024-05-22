6 Kreuzer 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3501 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

