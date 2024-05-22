Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3501 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Frühwald - September 26, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1806 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search