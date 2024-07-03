Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1804 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

