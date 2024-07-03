Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1804 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search