Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1803 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1803 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
