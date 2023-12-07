Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1803 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1803 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1803 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1803 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1803 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1803 W at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1803 W at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1803 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

