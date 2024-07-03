Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
