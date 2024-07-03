Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,91 - 2,68 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search