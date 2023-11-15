Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1814 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
