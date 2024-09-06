Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1813 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
