Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1813 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
