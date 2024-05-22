3 Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)