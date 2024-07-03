Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1810 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3526 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
