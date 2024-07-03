Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1810 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3526 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

