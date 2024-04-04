Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1808 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

