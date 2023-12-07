Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1807 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
