Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1807 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

