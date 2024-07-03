Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (5)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search