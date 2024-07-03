3 Kreuzer 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition AU (4) XF (11) VF (9) F (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Grün (2)

Künker (3)

Sonntag (5)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (5)