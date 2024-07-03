Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

