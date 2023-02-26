Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1804-1806" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1804-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1804-1806" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3884 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

