3 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1804-1806" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3884 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)