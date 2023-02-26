Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1806 "Type 1804-1806" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3884 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
