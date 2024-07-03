Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1804 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
