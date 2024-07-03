Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1804 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Russiancoin - April 5, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 4, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

