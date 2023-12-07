Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
