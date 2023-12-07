Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Baldwin's - May 6, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Baldwin's - September 29, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

