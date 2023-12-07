3 Kreuzer 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (8) XF (5) VF (3)