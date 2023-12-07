Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1802 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
