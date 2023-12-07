Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1802 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

