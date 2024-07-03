Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1801 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

