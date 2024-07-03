Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1801 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
