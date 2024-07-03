Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1800 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
