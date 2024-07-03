Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1800 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1800 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1800 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

