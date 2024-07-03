3 Kreuzer 1800 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1800 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (5)