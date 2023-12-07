Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search