Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1799 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search