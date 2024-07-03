Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
