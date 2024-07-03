Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

