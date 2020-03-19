Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
