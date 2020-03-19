20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (4)