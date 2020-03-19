Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

