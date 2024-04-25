Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

