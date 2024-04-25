Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1812" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
