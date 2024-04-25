Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1807-1810" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3508 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
