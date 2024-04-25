Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1807-1810" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1807-1810" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1807-1810" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3508 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1810 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1810 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search