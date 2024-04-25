Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
