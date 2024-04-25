20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

