Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Frühwald - June 28, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date June 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Frühwald - February 23, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date February 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

