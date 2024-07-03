20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

