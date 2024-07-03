Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1808 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search