Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Busso Peus
Grün
Heritage
Künker
Meister & Sonntag
Möller
Rauch
Sonntag
Teutoburger
VL Nummus
WAG
Westfälische
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
