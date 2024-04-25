Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1807 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

