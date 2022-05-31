20 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (3)