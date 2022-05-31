Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1799 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2862 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

