Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1799 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2862 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
