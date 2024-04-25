Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1417 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2339 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

