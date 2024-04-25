10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1417 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (9) F (2) Service PCGS (1)