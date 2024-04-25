Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Kreuzer 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1417 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2339 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
