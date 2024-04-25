Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2089 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

