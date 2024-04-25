Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Kreuzer 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2089 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- WAG (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search