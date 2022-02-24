Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Kreuzer 1808 I.L.W. at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 8, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1808 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 10 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search