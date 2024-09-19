Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
