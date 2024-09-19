Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Kreuzer 1799 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

