Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1816 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1430 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search