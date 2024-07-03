Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1816 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1430 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Sonntag (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
