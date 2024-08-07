Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 7,63 g
- Pure gold (0,2198 oz) 6,8365 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12839 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
13733 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
