Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (6) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)