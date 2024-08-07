Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 7,63 g
  • Pure gold (0,2198 oz) 6,8365 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12839 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
13733 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Frederick D'or 1810 I.L.W. at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1810 All Württemberg coins Württemberg gold coins Württemberg coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search