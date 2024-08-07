Ducat 1813 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1813 with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5315 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

