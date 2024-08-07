Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1813 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Ducat 1813 I.L.W. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Ducat 1813 I.L.W. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1813 with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5315 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5350 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8103 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Leu - October 25, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 25, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1813 I.L.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1813 All Württemberg coins Württemberg gold coins Württemberg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search