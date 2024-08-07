Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1813 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1813 with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5315 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (10)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5350 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8103 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search