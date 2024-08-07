Ducat 1808 C.H. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1808 with mark C.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (15) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Künker (10)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (6)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)