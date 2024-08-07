Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1808 C.H. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1808 with mark C.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
11027 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8560 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
