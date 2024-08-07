Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1808 C.H. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Ducat 1808 C.H. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Ducat 1808 C.H. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1808 with mark C.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
11027 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8560 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1808 C.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1808 All Württemberg coins Württemberg gold coins Württemberg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search