Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1804 C.H. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Ducat 1804 C.H. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Ducat 1804 C.H. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 with mark C.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
Württemberg Ducat 1804 C.H. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
96179 $
Price in auction currency 85000 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1804 C.H. at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
85982 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1804 C.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

