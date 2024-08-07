Ducat 1804 C.H. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 with mark C.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition AU (3)