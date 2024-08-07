Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1804 C.H. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 with mark C.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
96179 $
Price in auction currency 85000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
85982 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
