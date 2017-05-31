Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint". Silver (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,21 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint" with mark I.L.W.. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

