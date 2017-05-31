Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint". Silver (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,21 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint" with mark I.L.W.. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
