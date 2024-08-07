Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint" with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
69413 $
Price in auction currency 56000 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

