Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint" with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
