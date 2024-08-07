Ducat 1804 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1804 "Visit to the Mint" with mark I.L.W.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)