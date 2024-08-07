Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1803 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
