Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1803 I.L.W. "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

For the sale of Ducat 1803 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

