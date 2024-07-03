Thaler 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

