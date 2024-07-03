Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
