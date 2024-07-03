Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Felzmann - May 3, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date May 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1870 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

